Everton star Conor Coady has revealed that Toffees boss Sean Dyche is helping the squad reach a competitive edge so that they can carry that spirit into games.

The former Burnley boss has taken over Everton’s managerial role after the dismissal of Frank Lampard in January.

And Dyche has been able to help the Toffees, who are struggling this season in the Premier League, pick up two wins out of the three games he has been in charge of.

Coady, who has been an integral part of Everton’s defence this season, emphasised the importance of the players pushing each other on the training ground and believes that everyone should be desperate to contribute.

The 29-year-old revealed that Dyche is helping them become competitive and stated that now it is the responsibility of the squad to reflect that fighting nature in the games.

“We have to be pushing each other every single day on the training pitch — I think that’s where winners and losers are made”, Coady told Everton’s matchday programme.

“Training has to be competitive at all times, not to the point where you’re kicking lumps out of each other but in terms of being desperate to win, being desperate to contribute with a goal or an assist or a block or a tackle.

“That’s where it starts.

“If you have that every day in training then it becomes normal to carry that on at the weekend.

“That’s where we’re getting to.

“The gaffer helps with that competitiveness and there’s little forfeits in the sessions that you don’t want to be on the end of — nose flicks, ear flicks and all kinds!

“It’s up to us as players to take the responsibility to carry that through and we’re doing absolutely everything we can to ensure that is the case.”

Everton are 16th in the league table with 21 points from 23 matches and are just one point clear of the relegation zone.