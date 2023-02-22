Tottenham Hotspur loan star Harvey White has revealed that he is learning from his Derby County team-mates and admitted his goal is to keep improving throughout the season.

The 21-year-old Tottenham academy product joined League One outfit Derby County this season on a loan in the winter.

White made his full debut for the Rams against Charlton Athletic on Saturday and the midfielder helped Paul Warne’s side bounce back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory.

The Tottenham loanee praised his team-mates’ on and off-the-pitch personalities and stated that he is learning so much from playing as well as training with them.

“Obviously I knew that before coming here, but they are top lads as well, off the pitch, talking to me, learning from them that way”, White was quoted as saying by Derbyshire Live.

“Then on the pitch, playing with them, training sessions, it’s very good so far and it will continue to get better as well.”

White stated his intention to keep improving his game and is determined to help Derby County reach the Championship this season.

“For me personally, I just want to keep playing football and keep improving”, White added.

“And then, obviously, we want to win the league.

“If we can’t do that – there’s no reason why we can’t do that – then automatics definitely.”

White will be hoping to impress Antonio Conte before he returns to Tottenham at the end of the season.