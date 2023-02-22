John Aldridge has insisted that getting top four is now absolutely essential for Liverpool following their Champions League disappointment against Real Madrid.

The reigning European champions hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday night to put one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Liverpool need a minor miracle in the away leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and not many are expecting a comeback from Jurgen Klopp’s side given their current form.

Aldridge stressed that Liverpool looked like their former selves when they raced to a two-goal lead in the first 15 minutes, but the defensive shambles that has been the feature of the Reds this season again put to bed any hopes they had.

The former Red stressed that it is now essential that Liverpool force their way back into the top four of the Premier League this season and then reinvest heavily in the squad next summer.

Aldridge took to Twitter and wrote: “Well that was hard to take folks

“The first quarter of the game was like the Liverpool of not that long ago.

“Then the wheels came off and the defensive liabilities we’ve seen this season crept in and Madrid were exceptional in making us pay.

“Absolute must to get top four and reinvest.”

Liverpool are still eighth in the Premier League and will be travelling to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.