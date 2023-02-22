Fenerbahce are waiting for Chelsea’s response after tabling a bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan in the coming days.

Aubameyang has become a peripheral figure at Chelsea under Graham Potter and has been left out of their Champions League squad.

The striker has not even made the matchday squads in Chelsea’s last three Premier League games and appears not to be in Potter’s plans for the future.

The Gabonese has been offered a route out of Chelsea by Fenerbahce, who are interested in signing him on loan.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, they have tabled a loan bid with an option to buy the striker from Chelsea.

The offer has been sent to Chelsea and the Turkish giants are waiting to hear back from the Blues.

The winter transfer window in Turkey was scheduled to close on 18th February but it has been extended until 5th March due to the devastating earthquake that ravaged the country earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be open to letting the striker go in the middle of a season where they are struggling to score goals.

Aubameyang wants to play regular football and could be open to the loan switch if Chelsea and Fenerbahce can work out an agreement.