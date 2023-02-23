Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan are on Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeping shortlist as they seek to bring in a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, according to football.london.

Lloris has been at Tottenham for over a decade and is the club captain with more than 440 appearances under his belt.

He will have another year left on his contract at the end of the season, but Tottenham are advancing on bringing in his long-term replacement.

Spurs are prepared to move next summer to bring in Lloris’ heir and a shortlist of goalkeepers has already been compiled.

It has been claimed that Valencia’s Mamardashvili and AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan are very much on Tottenham’s radar.

Mamardashvili, 22, has been in impressive form at Valencia over the last two seasons and has established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe.

Maignan was pivotal in AC Milan winning Serie A last season and his injury layoff is considered a big reason why the Serie A giants have underperformed in the ongoing campaign.

However, any move for either of the two goalkeepers is likely to be expensive as both of them are on long-term contracts at their respective clubs, with Mamardashvili having a €100m release clause.

David Raya is also on Tottenham’s radar and he is expected to leave Brentford in the summer when he will have a year left on his current deal.