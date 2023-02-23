Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has insisted that he will not judge Leeds United loan star Joe Gelhardt on his goal tally but rather evaluate him based on his performance level and work ethic.

The 20-year-old centre-forward, who is highly regarded at Leeds United, joined Championship outfit Sunderland on loan in the January transfer window.

Gelhardt has been given the responsibility of leading Sunderland’s frontline in the absence of Ross Stewart and the youngster has already bagged his first goal for the Black Cats against Rotherham on Tuesday.

Mowbray stated that Gelhardt works extremely hard on the training ground and outlined his intention to judge the Leeds’ loanee based on his performance and work ethics rather than his goal tally.

“I do not judge Joe on his goals; I judge Joe on his performance level and his work rate”, Mowbray said in a press conference.

“He is working extremely hard.

“Every day, we watch him train, and I see how hard he works in training, making double movements, double runs, and always running behind the lines.”

The Black Cats manager stated that he is eager to see Gelhardt work with the coaching staff on the training ground to improve his game, and explained that Sunderland are pleased with the forward’s performance thus far.

“What I am interested in is how hard he works and how hard he is working to develop his game, how many conversations he wants with his coaching staff regarding could he made a better run or should he have done this better”, he added.

“He is fine and we are happy with him.

“My only concern is that he is the only one we have, and he is a young boy who has never played so much football in his time and we are dependent on him.”

Gelhardt has featured five times for Sunderland so far this season and has scored one goal while laying on one.