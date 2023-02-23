Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has expressed his shock at Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren’s comments regarding the Tangerines’ relegation situation.

Dundee United finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season under Tam Courts and earned a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

However, this season, the Tangerines are struggling in the league and are facing a relegation battle under Liam Fox.

Dundee United are on a six-match winless run and some fans are calling for the removal of Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar from their roles.

The Terrors chairman has backed Fox and Ashghar in recent comments addressed to the fan base.

And he has raised eyebrows regarding his unperturbed remarks over Dundee United’s relegation struggle, as he believes that the club will come straight back up next season if relegated.

Ogren’s comments have baffled former Hibs star McManus, who took to social media to express his shock.

Dundee United will face fellow relegation strugglers Ross County on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Fox’s side will be able to turn things around.