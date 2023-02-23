Everton boss Sean Dyche has declined to pick the better goalkeeper between Jordan Pickford and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, who worked under him at Burnley.

Pickford has been the mainstay at Everton since he joined in 2017 and is about to sign another new contract, which will extend his stay until 2027.

Pope has earned widespread praise for Newcastle’s rise in the Premier League this season and has been a massive part of Eddie Howe’s side.

The Newcastle shot-stopper also spent several years working under Dyche when he was at Burnley and played his part in establishing the Clarets as a Premier League team before they got relegated last season.

Dyche is fond of both goalkeepers but was not playing ball when asked to pick who is best.

When asked who the better goalkeeper between Pickford and Pope is, the Everton boss said in a press conference: “Haha, yeah, good one!”

Pope squandered his chance of being in a major cup final for the first time in his career when he picked up a red card against Liverpool last weekend.

He will be in the stands, with third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius now expected to be between the sticks for Newcastle when they take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.