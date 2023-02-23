Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted that he is feeling more confident about the Gers’ chances of winning the Scottish League Cup because of the grit and character they have shown under Michael Beale.

Beale’s side are set to face Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday at Hampden Park, Scotland’s national stadium.

Rangers won the Scottish Cup last season but have not lifted the Scottish League Cup in over a decade.

Celtic are the runaway leaders in the league and will start the game as slight favourites but Ferguson is feeling more confident than before about Rangers beating their fierce rivals in the cup final.

He stressed that his confidence comes from the fact that Rangers have looked more resilient and determined to get results under Beale despite not always playing free-flowing football.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Of course, I am going with Rangers.

“But I am more confident because of the simple fact that how they have shown under Michael Beale in the last two or three months.

“It has not been brilliant or pleasing to the eye every time I have watched Rangers but they have shown a bit of grit, determination and a little bit of character, which was missing previous to that.”

Beale will be looking to win his first trophy as a manager and end Rangers’ 12-year wait for a Scottish League Cup trophy.