Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is clear that Newcastle United are the underdogs going into the EFL Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday, but has warned that underdogs can bite hard sometimes.

Under Eddie Howe’s stewardship, Newcastle have reached the EFL Cup final, which is their first final of any tournament in 24 years.

And in the final, the Magpies will face Manchester United, who have been in impressive form this season.

Mowbray is of the view that Manchester United are favourites going into Sunday’s game as they have high quality players and depth in their squad.

The Sunderland boss admitted that Howe has done a marvellous job with Newcastle this season and believes that the Tyneside outfit will keep improving in the coming years.

And Mowbray also admitted that the Magpies, despite being underdogs in the game, can bite Manchester United hard.

“With total respect to Newcastle, it is a new team and Eddie’s done amazing things with them and I think their rise will keep going, but my stomach tells me Man United will probably have too much on the day”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“You know the high-quality, real-high-calibre games and the atmosphere these players of [Manchester] United have played in, but let’s see, it should be a great occasion.

“I just like the idea of a football match between two good teams.

“It is fair to say that Newcastle are underdogs in this game and yet the underdog can bite pretty hard sometimes.

“But if I have to give you a prediction, then it is hard to look past the undoubted depth and quality of Manchester United.”

Newcastle have not won a major trophy since 1955 and Howe’s side have an opportunity to change that record on Sunday.