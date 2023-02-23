Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted that while Andros Townsend’s injury has not worsened, caution still needs to be exercised on his knee.

Townsend has yet to make an appearance for Everton this season as a cruciate ligament injury has kept him out since April of last year.

The winger is now nearing a year out with his injury and it seems the wait for him to make his comeback is going to be dragged longer.

Dyche revealed that while Townsend has not suffered a setback in his injury recovery, it is still prudent that care needs to be taken regarding his knee.

The Everton manager also revealed that Townsend is not quite ready to make his comeback yet and refused to put a timeframe for his recovery as it is not his policy to do so with injured players.

“He’s had a bit of a, not really a setback, but his knee still needs a bit of care and a bit of time, the workload on it”, Dyche said in a press conference.

“So just kind of finding that balance, but he’s going OK.

“We’ve just got to make sure that it’s right.

“He’s been through a lot, but it’s settling down and beginning to get that workload that he needs to carry on.

“But he’s not there yet.

“I don’t do timeframes on any injury because human bodies react in different ways.”

Everton have suffered from injuries all season long and Dyche is desperate for the problems to be solved, even going so far as to inspect the mattress striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin sleeps on.