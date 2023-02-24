Javi Gracia has insisted that the one clear goal of survival in the Premier League has helped to focus as he starts his life as Leeds United manager.

The Spaniard is now confirmed to be in the dugout against Southampton on Saturday when Leeds host Saints at Elland Road in a relegation six-pointer.

Gracia was unable to take training sessions due to the lack of a work permit but that has been sorted out.

The new Leeds boss admitted that it has been helpful to have the one clear goal of avoiding relegation as it has helped to concentrate all the energy towards one direction.

He stressed that in his conversations with the Leeds hierarchy, it is clear that the club are desperate to survive in the Premier League and the Spaniard admitted that he was looking for this kind of opportunity and challenge in his career.

Gracia said in a press conference: “The club are, at the moment, focused on the target.

“The target is clear and this is helping all of us to work in one direction and one way.

“When I spoke with them they were clear with me, we have to achieve the objective and I was looking for an opportunity like this one.

“It was easy to speak with them and to arrive here.

“For sure [the objective is to stay up].”

Leeds are without a Premier League win since early November and are sitting 19th in the league table.