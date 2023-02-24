Chris Armas is still at Leeds United despite the club not mentioning him in their statement about Javi Gracia’s backroom team, according to The Athletic.

Leeds have announced that new manager Gracia has been granted his work permit in time for the weekend Premier League clash with relegation rivals Southampton.

The Yorkshire giants also took the opportunity to reveal Gracia’s backroom staff, with three fresh faces arriving at Elland Road.

Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Anita and Juan Jose Solla are all joining Leeds with Gracia.

The club also confirmed that Michael Skubala will remain as part of the first team coaching staff, but made no mention of Armas.

The American joined Leeds when his countryman Jesse Marsch was at the helm, but did not leave when Marsch was sacked.

And despite Gracia arriving with his own team, Armas is still at Leeds.

It is unclear if Armas will be involved with the first team under Gracia or whether the club have a different role in mind for the coach.