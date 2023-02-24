Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has revealed that he has heard good things about Javi Gracia and believes his Premier League experience is something that the side need at this stage of the season.

Gracia has joined Leeds on a contract until the end of the season and has been tasked with the job of helping them survive in the Premier League.

The Spaniard will be in the dugout when Leeds host Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday as they look to dig themselves out of their current predicament.

Firpo believes Gracia is a good appointment for Leeds as he has Premier League experience, which is something they need at this moment in time.

He admitted that he does not know much about the Spaniard but has heard good things from people who worked under him.

The Leeds defender said on LUTV: “I think he is a good manager for us in this situation we are in right now.

“He has Premier League experience and this is what we need.

“I don’t know too much about him but what I can say is that I have some friends who played under him.

“And all of them say good things about him and he has a really good work ethic and his staff and he are good people.”

Leeds are sitting 19th in the Premier League table on 19 points, two points behind Bournemouth, who are sitting just outside the relegation zone.