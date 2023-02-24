Sean Dyche is keen to play his part as Everton’s manager in order to reconnect the fans with the club amidst the turmoil behind the scenes.

Everton and the fans are in the middle of a rocky relationship with several board members staying away from attending games at Goodison Park in apparent fear of retaliation from the supporters.

Some Toffees fans have accused the current board of running the club into the ground and the relationship is at an all-time low as Everton face another season trying to survive in the Premier League.

Dyche insisted that the fans are still an important part and he is keen to make sure that the club and are the fans are back on the same page.

He admitted that winning more games of football will bring back some of the feel-good factor around the club and as the Everton manager he is keen to work hard to reconnect the supporters with the Merseyside outfit.

Dyche said in a press conference: “If there is the disconnect we have got to try and reconnect.

“The fans are a massively important part of this football club, I understand that and I am learning more and more about that.

“The energy, the passion – it’s got to be respected.

“Can we bring it back together? Can we find the right way to bring it back together?

“Wins help the feel-good factor around the football club.

“It doesn’t solve everything but it makes it feel better.

“And hopefully, it will bring a new alignment in connection because it’s important for a football club and it’s important for myself as the manager to play my part if I can.”

Dyche has won two of his opening three games in charge of Everton and will look to keep the moment tum going at Goodison Park on Saturday when his side host Aston Villa.