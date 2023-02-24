Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted on the importance of qualifying for the Champions League and stressed that each league game is now like a qualifier for the Reds.

The optimism from back-to-back league wins evaporated on Tuesday night when Liverpool were hammered 5-2 at Anfield by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Klopp has already conceded that the tie is more or less over even before the second leg in Spain next month and the club’s focus will now be on fighting their way back into the top-four race.

Liverpool are still eighth in the Premier League and are seven points behind Tottenham, who are sitting in fourth, having played two games fewer than the north Londoners.

The Reds are in the race but Klopp admitted that each league game from now on is more or less a Champions League qualifier for Liverpool.

He stressed that it is all about qualifying for the Champions League now as the competition is too important for the club.

Klopp said in a press conference: “All the games from here now are Champions League qualifiers.

“European football…it’s Liverpool!

“No one asks me if we can make the Europa League, it’s incredibly important we qualify [for the Champions League].

“It’s always so important and this year will be decided later if we can do it.

“We need points for that.”

Liverpool will look to keep their league revival going when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.