Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi, it has been claimed in Italy.

Messi will be out of contract at the end of the season and discussions are ongoing on whether he will continue at PSG beyond the summer.

PSG want to keep but for the moment no decision has been made and Messi is expected to consider all options.

The Parisians want him to stay but they are already making contingency plans if the superstar moves on at the end of the season.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Salah is the player PSG want as the Argentinian’s replacement.

The Egyptian signed a new contract until 2025 last summer to become the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history.

But he has had an inconsistent season like Liverpool and has scored eight times in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

PSG have their eyes on him and first contact has already been established between the club and the player.

Nothing concrete has taken place but if Messi indicates that he will be leaving PSG, they are expected to move for Salah.