Bristol Rovers star Sam Finley is looking to torment Oxford United again this weekend as he has enjoyed a rich vein of form against the U’s.

Finley captained the Bristol Rovers team as they won against Oxford earlier in the season, and in the previous campaign scored against them twice, helping the Gas advance in the FA Cup after a first round replay.

The Bristol Rovers midfielder was suspended for the last three games after being deemed guilty of violent conduct against MK Dons earlier in the month and is looking to bounce back this weekend.

Finley does not know the reason why he plays well against Oxford, but wants to continue the form this weekend.

The Bristol Rovers midfielder is hoping for a similar result to the one achieved earlier this term and thinks that getting a win could spark the Gas back to life.

“I don’t know what it is with Oxford, but I always seem to play well against them”, Finley was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“Maybe it’s because they’ve got a scouse manager, but I’m not sure why.

“If I’m selected, I will hopefully keep that form that I’ve got.

“I was involved in the goal at the start of the season with the short free-kick that I clipped to Azza and we’ve scored off it.

“Hopefully, it’s the same again and if we do win the game on Saturday, that will be a kick-start to our season and we can carry on.”

Bristol Rovers are in a poor run of form, picking up just one point over the last six games, and will be looking to put a stop to the bad streak by getting a win against Oxford.