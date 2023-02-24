Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted his view that the Eagles’ struggles in front of goal are down to their lack of confidence and belief.

Palace have not scored more than one goal in any game this year, in addition to not winning any match since the victory against Brentford on New Year’s Eve.

That run has meant Crystal Palace have not won a game in seven matches and there is a chance they could be dragged into the relegation battle, being six points above the drop zone.

Vieira revealed that the Eagles are wanting in confidence and belief and that has led to team struggling to score goals.

Nonetheless, the Crystal Palace boss thinks his team need to keep creating chances and keep working hard in training to improve on their conversion.

“I think it’s just the lack of confidence at moment”, Vieira said in a press conference when asked the reason for his attackers struggling for goals.

“The lack of belief.

“I think it’s important for us to keep creating those situations, those chances and keep working hard in training and try to score those goals because in those moments it is really important to take those chances.”

Striker Odsonne Edouard has also been upfront about his lack of goals and he is among a number of attackers who are underperforming for Crystal Palace.