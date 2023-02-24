Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has insisted that he is not worried about his future, even while he does not have a long-term deal at Elland Road.

Gracia is on what has been described as a flexible contract at Elland Road and it is suggested the duration of his deal with Leeds is a short one.

The former Watford manager arrived at the club only after Leeds failed in pursuit of such names as Feyenoord coach Arne Slot and Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Irola.

Gracia has stressed that instead of worrying about the contract, his focus is on Leeds’ next game, against fellow strugglers Southampton this weekend.

The Leeds boss is also not fretting over what the future entails for him as he is concentrated on the present and the task at hand.

“I don’t want to be here because I have a contract, or the club to have a difficult situation where they have a coach they don’t want in the club”, Gracia said in a press conference ahead of the Southampton game.

“It’s better to be focused on the next game and that’s my objective as well.

“I’m not worried about my future.”

Leeds will look towards Gracia to guide them out of the relegation zone and it remains to be seen if he is successful at it and if he stays beyond this season at Elland Road.