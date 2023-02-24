Cheltenham Town boss Wade Elliott has revealed that Portsmouth star Joe Morrell was a leader from an early age and believes the player could become influential in the absence of Marlon Pack on Saturday.

The 26-year-old midfielder has featured 24 times for Portsmouth this season and has cemented his place in the starting line-up under new boss John Mousinho.

Morrell has impressed in recent games and Mousinho will look to the Wales international to step up in Pack’s absence against Cheltenham on Saturday.

Elliott, who has worked with Morrell during his time at Bristol City, stated that the midfielder was a leader from a very early age and praised the 26-year-old for his dedication towards the game.

The Cheltenham boss admitted that Pack’s absence in midfield will be a huge loss for Pompey, but believes that Morrell has the personality and quality to fill the gap.

“I coached Joe as a kid at Bristol City”, Elliott said at a press conference.

“Great kid, well he’s not a kid anymore, great lad, great trainer.

“Inquisitive, always thinking about the game, I found him to be a leader from an early age.

“Marlon is out, which is a big loss.

“In this level and the league above, Marlon has been a top player.

“Joe certainly has the personality and the characteristics to step up and take on that role.”

Morrell has provided four assists this season for Portsmouth and will be eager to continue his impressive form against Cheltenham on Saturday.