Arthur Melo is more part of Liverpool Under-21s plans than Jurgen Klopp’s first team set-up and the Reds will send him back to Juventus in the summer, it has been claimed in Brazil.

The Anfield outfit signed the midfielder on transfer deadline day last summer after Klopp made a late decision to try and bolster his midfield options.

The Brazilian was signed on loan for the season with an option to make the move permanent, but he has been out of action since September due to a knee injury.

Arthur, 26, has made just two appearances for Liverpool in the ongoing campaign and is not part of Klopp’s plans going forward.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Arthur is more part of Liverpool Under-21s plans than the first team, with his future on Merseyside bleak.

It has been claimed that the player will be returning to Juventus at the end of the ongoing campaign.

He is unlikely to get into the Liverpool team even after he returns to fitness, but is expected to feature in their Under-21 side.

Arthur is not part of Juventus’ plans and he is expected to be available in the market next summer.

His priority is to stay in Europe, with a return to Brazil looking unlikely at present.