Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has revealed that he sees nothing wrong with Rangers striker Fashion Sakala’s comments about the Gers being better than the Hoops.

Sakala recently insisted that Rangers are currently the better team than Celtic even though they are nine points behind the Hoops in the title race.

The Rangers star also called the Gers a better club than Celtic, ahead of the teams facing off in the final of the Scottish League Cup this weekend.

Carter-Vickers though has no qualms about the suggestions made by Sakala, calling the comments a normal thing for any self-believing sportsman to make.

The Celtic defender explained that every sportsman needs to have a degree of confidence to take with them and thus Sakala’s comments are not out of the ordinary.

“I’ve got no problem with it”, Carter-Vickers was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland ahead of the Scottish League Cup final.

“Every professional sportsman has to have some level of self-belief to get to where they are.

“It’s a normal comment for a pro sportsman to make.”

Celtic will be hoping to prove themselves the superior team in the Scottish League Cup final and prove Sakala’s comments wrong for the time-being at least by beating Rangers.