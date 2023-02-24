Portsmouth boss John Mousinho insists that he and his support staff see a lot of flexibility in Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard, assuring him that injuries to starters can be a way of getting into the team.

Since joining the League One club on loan on the final day of the January transfer window, the 22-year-old has gone on to feature in three of the four games Pompey have played, missing the other one against Burton Albion with a hamstring injury.

Against Lincoln City though, the Manchester United academy graduate lost his place in the right-back position to Joe Rafferty.

Mousinho has asked the 22-year-old to be ready and wait for injuries to jump in and show what he is capable of, admitting he would have featured against Burton.

He stressed that Bernard is able to fill in across the back four and the Manchester United man’s versatility attracted Portsmouth to him.

“In fairness to Di’Shon, he came in for the Barnsley game and did terrifically well and kept his place”, Mousinho told The News.

“He would have played against Burton, but unfortunately had that tight hamstring.

“We see a lot of flexibility in Di’Shon with the way he can fill in across the back four if called upon.

“That’s one of the things that attracted us to bringing him in.

“Injuries are one of the ways you get back into the side and you have to be ready, while I am always looking to pick the best side that I think is going to win the game.”

Portsmouth are in action at home against Cheltenham in League One on Saturday, as Mousinho looks for his men to push for a playoff spot.