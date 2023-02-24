Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has drawn a comparison between his own side’s struggles and those of Liverpool, with lack of confidence a factor.

The Gas’ are 16th in the League One table with 38 points from 32 games and have only picked up one point from their last six league games.

Bristol Rovers will next visit the Kassam Stadium on Saturday to take on Karl Robinson’s Oxford United, who are one place below them in the league table.

Barton admitted that his Bristol Rovers players are lacking in confidence and believes that not getting results in their favour is the reason behind it.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also struggling for consistency and Barton believes that just as a lack of confidence is affecting his players, it is also affecting the Reds, despite the different levels the two teams play at.

“Confidence is definitely a factor at the minute”, Barton told Bristol Rovers’ in-house media.

“If you don’t win games and you are not getting positive performances and results, then naturally a little bit of anxiety or lack of confidence, whatever you want to call it, can creep in.

“You see it with Liverpool, with some of the best players in the world.

“If you don’t get the right results, then all of a sudden there is a bit of noise and pressure, and it can do weird and wonderful things to people and make really good players into not-so-good players.

“We have got to find that winning formula as soon as we possibly can because, as I said, players play completely differently when they have it.”

The last time Bristol Rovers and Oxford met was in August, when Barton’s side won by one goal.