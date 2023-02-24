Rangers full-back Borna Barisic insists that Michael Beale has raised the standard of training in Glasgow, which is in turn being reflected on the pitch.

Since the arrival of Beale in November, Rangers have played 13 games, 12 of which they have won, drawing the other one.

Barisic, who missed Beale’s first three games but has since made four goal contributions, insists that since the arrival of the 42-year-old, there has been a change of system.

One of the beneficiaries of that change, the 30-year-old further took time to reveal that what Rangers have presented on the pitch has been a reflection of their effort in training, with standard being raised.

“He changed system, he has been here before and knows how players want to play, in terms of positions and style”, Barisic told a press conference.

“He has raised the standard in training and that means in games, we can present what we train. A lot of things have changed in a good way.

“The way we train, think and talk has changed in a good way in terms of mentality.”

Ahead of the all-important Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, Barisic took time to reveal how experience will be important when Rangers take on rivals Celtic.

“Of course, it helps because there is a lot of experience in our squad now.

“It will help to have experience but it will be a tough game.”

In spite of their form under Beale, Rangers are still nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after 26 games.