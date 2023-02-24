Leeds United attacker Rodrigo insists that the only way for the Whites to overcome the difficult situation they are in is by working as a unit and not trying to do things themselves.

The Yorkshire giants find themselves in a difficult situation at the moment, being placed deep inside the relegation zone, two points off safety.

They now have a new manager in charge in the form of Javi Gracia, who has been asked to keep the club in the Premier League.

Rodrigo has a clear idea of what Leeds need to do in order to keep themselves afloat, with a strong team collective the key.

“The only possible way to overcome this situation is to keep ourselves as a team, don’t try to do things by ourselves,” Rodrigo told Leeds Live.

“The strongest thing from this team is the group mentality we have here, which those guys created since promotion.

“We kept this during the last two-and-a-half seasons we are in the Premier League.

“As more experienced players, we understand sometimes this is part of football.”

Leeds have a crucial game lined up for Saturday afternoon, with fellow strugglers Southampton set to head to Elland Road in the Premier League.