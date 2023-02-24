Real Betis team manager Alexis Trujillo believes that the positive about facing Manchester United in the Europa League will be that there will not be too many surprises.

Manchester United beat Barcelona 4-3 over two legs to make it to the last 16 of the Europa League this season.

They are in a terrific run of form and have been drawn to face another Spanish team in the next round, where Real Betis await them.

Betis won their Europa League group but Trujillo is aware of the difficulties of facing a team of Manchester United’s size in the next round.

He admitted that there is nothing new to discover about a Manchester United side who are playing brilliantly at the moment both in the Premier League and Europe.

The Betis team manager feels that the challenge for his team will be to make the tie as uncomfortable as possible for the Red Devils.

“The truth is that we have got a team where I don’t have to discover anything”, Trujillo was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.

“They are in a great run of form, both in the Premier League, third, and in the Europa League, after knocking out Barcelona.

“But we are going to show great adversity and let’s see if we are capable of making the tie difficult for them and then see what happens.”

Betis will be travelling to Old Trafford for the first leg before hosting Manchester United in the return leg at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.