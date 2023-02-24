Former Sunderland star Danny Collins believes that Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt puts a shift in every time he comes onto the pitch and only needs a longer run in the side to get better.

Gelhardt was initially signed by the Black Cats from Leeds United, on loan in January, to support main striker Ross Stewart.

However, following Achilles tendon surgery, Stewart is currently sidelined and the 20-year-old has been asked to take his place as Sunderland’s main goal threat.

Gelhardt is gradually getting a foothold at the Stadium of Light and scored his first goal for the Championship club in the 2-1 loss against Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Collins has been left impressed by the work rate of the Leeds man and insists that the Wigan Athletic academy graduate is someone who is ready to put a shift in whenever he comes on to the pitch.

“He puts a shift in, you can’t deny that. He looks quite strong as well. He is not the biggest in terms of his height”, Collins said on SAFC Live following the loss at Rotherham.

“But he puts himself about it. He gets after centre-halves.”

He believes that Gelhardt needs to keep clocking up the games and gaining experience, especially with big expectations on his shoulders.

“Like most players he just needs a run in the team and as I said, he hasn’t played a lot of football when he was at Leeds.

“He hasn’t got 100 games plus under his belt I think in his career.

“So, a lot of pressure on him coming into the club.

“He would have come in here thinking that he may be played second fiddle to Ross, coming off the bench maybe, getting some game time here and there.

“But all of a sudden Joe comes in and we lose Ross.

“So, he is the only striker we have got at the club.

“He is the main man at the top end of the pitch. And this is what he is going to need more of.”

Sunderland are looking to finish in a playoff spot in the Championship and how Gelhardt performs may be key to their chances of doing so.