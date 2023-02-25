Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon believes the Whites are benefiting from the calm nature of Javi Gracia on the touchline, in sharp contrast to the behaviour of previous boss Jesse Marsch.

Gracia kicked off his reign as Leeds boss on Saturday afternoon with a key 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League, a result that took the Whites out of the drop zone.

The Spaniard cut a calm and collected figure on the touchline, in contrast to his predecessor Marsch, who often appeared to kick every ball.

Kilgallon feels the American’s approach was not always to the benefit of Leeds’ players, especially if they were struggling, as Junior Firpo often was.

He is of the view that Gracia’s calm nature on the touchline is good news for Leeds and their players.

“You know, for players like Firpo when you’re having a bad time, you don’t want to see when you give the ball away that the gaffer is twizzling round and throwing his hands up and screaming, looking up to the stars”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“When you have someone on the side who is quite calm [like Gracia] and yes he can give you a rollicking at half time, no problem, you expect that if you haven’t been doing alright.

“But you can give a bit of encouragement and a little shout to say hey come on, but for me it’s a distraction to see someone on the touchline jumping up and down.

“It’s not a nice feeling to see that and you know the fans were seeing that and you know you’ve given the ball away.

“Having someone like that who was calm the whole way through, I think you get more respect from the lads and you don’t want to upset him.”

Gracia must now switch his attention to the FA Cup, with Leeds in action away at Fulham on Tuesday evening.