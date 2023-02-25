Fixture: Everton vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dyche has started to bring back confidence to the blue half of Merseyside, with two wins from three games and a place outside the drop zone.

The Toffees boss will be aware that much hard work lies ahead though and Everton are only one point outside the bottom three.

If Dyche is to conjure up another win this afternoon then he will have to defy Everton’s recent record against Aston Villa, with 2016 the last time the Toffees beat the Villans.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence Dyche picks Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Dyche looks towards Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil support Neal Maupay.

If the Everton manager wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options include Tom Davies and Ellis Simms.

Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms