Celtic legend Chris Sutton has insisted that Rangers star Fashion Sakala could look silly at the end of the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Sakala made some controversial comments ahead of the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic this weekend.

The Rangers attacker insisted that his side are better than Celtic and would have won the league last season had Steven Gerrard stayed at Ibrox.

Sutton believes even Rangers fans are likely to find the forward’s words hard to digest given the Gers finished miles off Celtic last season and are sitting nine points behind the Bhoys now.

He feels it was naïve of the Rangers attacker and will only motivate Celtic further ahead of the cup final and Sakala could end up looking very silly if the Bhoys win the cup this weekend.

The Celtic legend wrote in his column for the Daily Record: “Sakala might have been pandering to the masses in his cup final press conference but I’m sure there were even sensible Rangers fans who would have groaned at some of his comments.

“Talking about Rangers being ‘better than Celtic’ when they failed to win the league last season and are nine points behind this year is just embarrassing.

“Calling Celtic ‘the other mob’ is no big deal really, but it’s all a bit naïve from the attacker.

“It was the same with Mick Beale’s refusal to name their rivals a while back. It’s all just a bit small fry.

“Listen, I don’t quite buy the old cliché about pinning up stuff to the dressing room wall as motivation.

“I’m not sure Celtic will need any extra motivation to win a cup final, but if they did then this will only fuel the fire.

“It will all be fine if Rangers lift the trophy and he gets on the scoresheet. He can say, ‘I told you so’ or whatever he wants.

“But he could also end up looking really silly if it doesn’t go Rangers’ way.”

Rangers did win the Scottish Cup last season but have not won the Scottish League Cup in over a decade.