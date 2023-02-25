Former Nottingham Forest defender Des Walker insists that it is good to see the academy of his former club paying dividends given that the Tricky Trees do not have the same resources as teams such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Steve Cooper’s side currently have academy graduates such as Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates plying their trade with the first-team and have in fact established themselves as regulars.

Their success is a sign of how well the club’s academy has done, Walker believes, as Nottingham Forest as a club do not have the financial power of some of the top teams in England.

“I think it’s about what you produce”, Walker told BBC Radio Nottingham.

“Teams like this they haven’t got the resources of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

“They have to bring players through, they have to generate players from the academy, it’s always good to see and it’s just the success of the club.”

After having witnessed some of Nottingham Forest’s academy graduates make it to their respective national teams in the past as well, the 57-year-old expressed his delight at seeing that pattern continue.

“A lot of internationals have come through so it’s good to see this continue.

“The academy is paying great dividends.

“They’ve put a lot of work over the years into the academy and I think the fans appreciate it, they like home-grown players so they get behind you.

“You know they got behind us and now they’ve got behind this team.”

Nottingham Forest are currently trying to keep above the relegation scrap in the Premier League and suffered a damaging 4-0 loss at West Ham United on Saturday.