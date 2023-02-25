Ex-top flight defender Steve Brown believes that Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son would not sulk at being dropped of the starting eleven and will wait patiently for his opportunity.

The South Korean, who has long been one of Spurs’ top attacking threats, has been out of touch somewhat this season and was dropped to the bench for his side’s match against West Ham last weekend.

He came off the bench in the 68th minute though and scored Tottenham’s second goal against the strugglers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brown believes that Son is not someone who would feel miserable if he is left out of the team on a few occasions.

Instead, Richarlison, who replaced Son in the team, needs more game time, Brown feels, and therefore, his selection was justified on Sunday.

“I don’t get the sort of feeling that Son is the sort of guy that’s going to be miserable if he’s left out for a game or two”, Brown said on BBC Radio London.

“He’ll understand the situation and wait patiently for his opportunity.

“Richarlison needs games I think, so in terms of why he started, I think that’s a big factor.

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he [Son] is a good player.

“Good players will always bounce back when they have a batch of bad form.”

Spurs will be looking for Son to continue his goalscoring form when they lock horns with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.