Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has insisted that too much has been made of Rangers star Fashion Sakala’s comments and stressed that it is nothing more than a little bit of humour.

Sakala described Celtic as the ‘other mob’ ahead of the final and insisted that Rangers are better than them despite being nine points behind the Bhoys in the league table.

The Zambian’s words have added some more spice to a fixture that did not need any extra fire and many believe he would have likely motivated Celtic further to beat Rangers in the cup final on Sunday.

However, Wilson believes too much is being made of the forward’s comments and he is certain someone from the Rangers dressing room asked him to say some of the stuff for some humour.

The former Bhoy does not believe the Celtic players will pay much attention to what Sakala said and it is nothing but a little touch of humour ahead of the cup final.

Wilson said on Clyde 1s’ Superscoreboard: “I am going to be totally honest here, I laughed at that.

“Sakala is a 25-year-old from Zambia so somebody would have obviously told him to stay that and it may be somebody from the dressing room for a laugh.

“And I think he said that tongue in cheek.

“Why would that be disrespectful in any way? It’s obviously a little light-hearted humour.

“Do you honestly think the Celtic players would be in the dressing room going, ‘I am so fired up, he called us the other mob’.

“Get real, what are we getting to if people are taking offence to that?”

It remains to be seen whether Sakala will be in the starting eleven for Rangers in the cup final this weekend.