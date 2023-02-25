Fixture: Leeds United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

New Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has picked his first Whites starting eleven to welcome Southampton to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Gracia has been tasked with the job of helping Leeds avoid relegation and the Whites will be looking to enjoy an instant new manager bounce under the Spaniard.

The earlier fixture between the two teams, when Jesse Marsch was at the helm, finished 2-2 on the south coast, despite Leeds holding a 2-0 lead.

Leeds head into the game sitting second bottom in the table on 19 points, with Southampton bottom and one point worse off.

The hosts have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Gracia picks Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Max Wober and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Leeds deploy Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, while Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto support Patrick Bamford.

Gracia has options on the bench if he needs to make any changes, including Georginio Rutter and Marc Roca.

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford, Gnonto

Substitutes: Robles, Monteiro, Kristensen, Roca, Gyabi, Greenwood, Summerville, Rutter, Joseph