Fixture: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United manager David Moyes has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Nottingham Forest to the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers head into the Premier League game sitting third bottom, with just 20 points from 23 games, while visitors Nottingham Forest are in 13th and boast 25 points from their 23 matches.

The earlier fixture between the two teams, in August, saw Forest grab a 1-0 win at the City Ground courtesy of a Taiwo Awoniyi goal.

Moyes will know the importance of turning the tables and picking up all three points today.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while in defence Moyes goes with a four of Vladimir Coufal, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Ben Johnson.

Midfield sees West Ham deploy Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Danny Ings.

Moyes has options to call for to influence the game from the bench if needed, including Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Fabianski, Coufal, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Scamacca, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Emerson