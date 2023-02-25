Manchester United’s suitors have been asked to increase their bids if they want to buy the club from the Glazer family.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani have put in indicative offers to take over from the current Manchester United owners.

They have gone public with their interest in buying the club while there are several offers of minority investments into Manchester United as well.

The Raine Group, who are overseeing the process, have been sifting through the offers but none of the bids are yet to match the valuation set by the Glazer family for Manchester United.

According to the Financial Times, the Manchester United bidders have been encouraged to make an improvement to their current offers.

They could be granted access to detailed financial information about Manchester United as soon as next week.

The next bids are only expected to be tabled once they get a clearer idea of the club’s finances.

The debt-free bid by Sheikh Jassim is expected to value the club at roughly $4.5bn but the Glazers want more.

If Manchester United get sold in the coming months it is expected to be the most expensive sale for a sports team.

The current record was set by billionaire heir Rob Walton who paid $4.6bn for the American football franchise Denver Broncos last year.