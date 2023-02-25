Danny Ings has stressed the importance of West Ham United beating Nottingham Forest today in their fight to stay in the Premier League this season.

The London Stadium was on the edge at half-time when the two teams went into the break at 0-0 and with a quarter of the game left, the game was still in the balance.

But Ings opened up the game for the home side when he scored two goals within three minutes and Declan Rice and Michail Antonio scored two more to give the Hammers a 4-0 win.

The West Ham striker believes his team were good even in the first half but just failed to find the back of the net.

Ings stressed that he never gave up, which helped him to get a brace and feels he could have scored even more

But the striker conceded that the win was massive for the Hammers in their effort to avoid relegation this season.

Ings told Premier League Productions: “To be honest I thought both halves we were brilliant we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net [at first].

“I stayed persistent and I thought we deserved to win.

“To get the four goals I thought was brilliant.

“I just threw myself at them really.

“When the ball’s in the box I just try to stay in the right position.

“I’m slightly disappointed I didn’t score more but it’s a team win so it’s massive for us.”

West Ham moved up to 16th in the league table and have a two-point lead on the teams in the drop zone.