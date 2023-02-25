Newcastle United legend Malcolm Macdonald has insisted that the Magpies’ defence cannot afford to feel jittery because of Loris Karius and will have to trust him in the EFL Cup final.

Eddie Howe’s side will face Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday and will bid to end the club’s wait for a first major trophy since 1969.

Newcastle have also not won a domestic cup since 1955 and they will be facing the weight of history with a fourth-choice goalkeeper between the sticks.

Circumstances have led to a place where Newcastle are likely to field Karius, who has not played a competitive game in two years, in the big final this weekend.

Macdonald conceded that Nick Pope will be a massive loss for Newcastle but insisted that the team now need to trust Karius and give him the confidence needed to perform.

He stressed that the Newcastle defence must show their faith in the German and not allow his presence to make them feel nervous against Manchester United.

The Newcastle legend wrote in his column for the Chronicle: “Without a doubt, Pope is a huge miss. There is no getting away from it.

“He has been magnificent this season. However, what has happened had happened and United have to get on with it.

“Loris Karius is very much in the spotlight and he has taken some stick for what happened in Liverpool’s Champions League final when he was at fault on two goals.

“However he is an experienced keeper who had done well for Liverpool before that and we have to trust him.

“So too must the back four. They cannot be jittery because a fourth-choice keeper is between the posts.

“Eddie Howe will have had Karius and his defenders working together all week to create an understanding.”

Karius’ last competitive game was on 28th February 2021 when he turned out for Union Berlin against Hoffenheim.