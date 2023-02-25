Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has admitted that the team needed their 1-0 win over Southampton and stressed the importance of keeping a clean sheet as well.

Junior Firpo’s 77th-minute goal made the difference as Leeds recorded their first league win since November following ten games without a victory.

The three points over the Saints helped Leeds to climb out of the relegation zone and they are now sitting in 17th in the league table on 22 points.

Gracia got a win in his first game in charge of Leeds and he admitted that the team needed the win following the harrowing run without a single victory in the Premier League.

He insisted that being defensively solid made the difference for Leeds and stressed the importance of getting a clean sheet as well as his players showed a good attitude to earn the three points.

The Leeds manager told Sky Sports: “After ten games without a win, the team needed it. It is one step, but an important step.

“The difference was we were solid.

“We got a clean sheet and that is important.

“That is the way we need to grow.

“I can tell you I am proud of my players; today they did their job.

“We are happy with the result and attitude.”

Leeds have an FA Cup clash at Fulham on Tuesday night before they travel to Chelsea for a league game next Saturday.