Sean Dyche has indicated that his Everton players need to be braver and show more conviction in order to score more goals, after they went down to defeat at home against Aston Villa.

Dyche lost his first home game since taking charge of Everton as Aston Villa beat the Merseyside outfit 2-0 at Goodison Park today.

The defeat dropped Everton back into the relegation zone and they are now sitting 18th in the Premier League standings.

Dyche insisted that the overall performance was not bad at all and it was not very different from the one when Everton beat Leeds last weekend.

However, he conceded they missed that decisive moment where they could have scored a goal and insisted that his players need to be brave and show more conviction in order to find the back of the net regularly.

However, the Everton manager admitted that he was not pleased with the fact that they conceded two soft goals.

Dyche told the BBC: “A lot of the performance was right and correct.

“We asked many questions and didn’t find a killer moment.

“It’s been missing all season. We’ve got to find that.

“It’s a funny thing. You need the bravery to miss.

“You have to go in with conviction to score and not worry if you miss.

“We’re close to that but that comes when you’re scoring and winning games.

“We have to keep clean sheets.

“There was not a lot of difference to the Leeds game.

“Two soft goals. I’m not pleased with that.”

Everton’s next league assignment will be a tough trip to north London where they will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.