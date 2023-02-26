Former top flight midfielder Jamie O’Hara has rejected any suggestion that Rangers manager Michael Beale can be blamed for leaving QPR.

Beale was handed the QPR job last summer and after a promising start at Loftus Road, left the Championship side to take up the job of Rangers manager.

QPR have struggled since Beale left and now sit a lowly 18th in the Championship table, just seven points above the drop zone.

O’Hara does not think Beale can be blamed for leaving the R’s though, especially with the job on offer being at Scottish giants Rangers.

He said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In on Saturday, Agbonlahor said: “He’s playing in the Scottish League Cup final, Champions League football next season.

“You can’t blame someone for that.”



QPR have won just one of their last 12 Championship games and have gone into freefall.



The club have just appointed Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager and will be hoping the 49-year-old can spark a turnaround in form quickly.

QPR are next in action away at fellow strugglers Rotherham United.