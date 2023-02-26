Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has hailed Reo Hatate for his performance in the Scottish League Cup final and believes the Bhoys will be braced for big bids for the midfielder.

Hatate provided the assist for Kyogo Furuhashi’s second goal against Rangers as Celtic won 2-1 at Hampden to lift the Scottish League Cup trophy on Sunday afternoon.

The midfielder completed 76 minutes in the final before being brought off by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Wilson was impressed with what he saw.

He feels that Hatate is a superb midfielder and believes Celtic will already be bracing themselves for big bids coming in for him in the future.

“Unbelievable in the first half. Where people were careless on the ball all over the pitch, he was the one who just looked strong”, Wilson, praising Hatate, said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“You see when you look at the second goal, how he starts it but then how he continues his run into the box, but has the quality and the composure to get his head up – he’s a terrific player.



“Look, he’s a real driving force, a real fans’ favourite.

“Celtic will be bracing themselves in the future for big, big bids on this boy because he is the next big one to go”, he added.

The Scottish League Cup is the second piece of silverware Hatate has won with Celtic, following last season’s Scottish Premiership title.