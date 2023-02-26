Former top flight striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes if Newcastle United lose in the EFL Cup final today then they could miss out on finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are in action at Wembley this afternoon against Manchester United as they look to end their lengthy wait for a trophy by scooping up the EFL Cup.

Along with enjoying a good EFL Cup run, Newcastle have also been pushing hard for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Agbonlahor, who feels that Manchester United’s attackers Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Antony should test Newcastle’s fourth-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius in the final, fears defeat could spell the end of the Magpies’ top four hopes.

Speaking about Karius on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In on Saturday, Agbonlahor said: “He’s not going to be used to the speed of it.

“If I am Rashford, Fernandes, Antony, shoot on sight.

“I’m shooting on sight from distance. Test him early doors. He’s going to be nervous, his last cup final, we know what happened in that.



“It’s a big game for Newcastle because I think if Newcastle lose this they could miss out on top four, it’s been 50 or 60 years since their last trophy.



“They are going to have lots of support there, they are up for this game, but they are playing a very good Manchester United team in outstanding form.”



Newcastle currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and their form has stalled in recent weeks.

Howe’s side have won just three of their last nine league games and will need to improve on that if they are to secure Champions League football.