Gabriel Agbonlahor has dubbed Everton’s Neal Maupay a “Championship striker” and stressed the importance of the Toffees getting Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit.

Everton are struggling to score goals and drew a blank on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men had five shots on target during the game at Goodison Park, but failed to be clinical and are now back inside the relegation zone.

Former top flight striker Agbonlahor believes it is essential Everton get Calvert-Lewin fit because Maupay is a Championship level striker, while Ellis Simms is too young to take the mantle.

“You need a striker who can score goals because Maupay for me is definitely a Championship striker”, Agbonlahor explained on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In on Saturday.

“There’s a reason why Brighton let him go when they were short on strikers.



“He’s just not good enough.

“Simms, it’s hard to put the pressure on him, a young lad who is doing his bit, but you’ve got to get Calvert-Lewin fit, you’ve got to.”

Everton are next in action away at title chasers Arsenal, before they then head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.