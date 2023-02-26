Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has admitted he is surprised that Michael Beale did not start Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell in the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic.

Beale started with both the new signings on the bench at Hampden as Rangers slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Celtic.

Raskin and Cantwell were both introduced by Beale in the 65th minute in the final, but despite Rangers having reduced the deficit to one goal just a minute before they came on, were unable to help the Gers grab a leveller.

Former Rangers striker Dalziel admits he felt that Raskin would certainly start in the final and believes the Gers midfield looked like it was in need of freshening up.

He stressed that the pair were signed to improve Rangers and as such, were needed from the start in the final.

“I was convinced this week that Raskin would certainly play in the middle of the park”, Dalziel explained post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“You go into the January transfer market and you bring in two players that you’ve chased and are desperate to get.



“It’s a cup final, this is why you went and got them, to improve your team to make them better.

“I look at that Rangers team and at the middle of the park, [John] Lundstram, [Glen] Kamara, never got involved in the game at all.

“Rangers look like they need a bit of freshening up, a bit more energy in their team”, he added.

Rangers will now switch their attention back to the Scottish Premiership, where they are due to play host to strugglers Kilmarnock at Ibrox in their next match.