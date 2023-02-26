Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup (final)

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has selected his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish League Cup final against Rangers.

Postecoglou’s men head into the meeting with their fierce rivals sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table and with a commanding nine-point lead.

He will be looking for the Bhoys to scoop up the Scottish League Cup to further stamp their dominance of the Scottish game.

Celtic were held to a 2-2 draw by Rangers in the last meeting between the two teams.

Postecoglou has Joe Hart in goal today, while at the back he selects a four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Celtic pick Callum McGregor, Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate, while Jota and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

Postecoglou can turn to his bench if he needs to make changes and his options include Matt O’Riley and Liel Abada.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Mooy, Hatate, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Abada, Turnbull, Kobayashi, Oh, Iwata, O’Riley, Ralston