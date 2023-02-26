Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup (final)

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Michael Beale has selected his side to lock horns with rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Beale will be keen to win his first piece of silverware as Rangers manager and hopes are high in the Gers camp that the job can be done.

The last meeting between the two teams, in the Scottish Premiership, finished in a 2-2 draw at Ibrox.

Beale remains without John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Ridvan Yilmaz and Filip Helander.

For this afternoon’s game, Rangers have the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back James Tavernier, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic line up.

In midfield, Rangers deploy Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Beale wants to shake things up off the bench he has a host of options, including Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Lundstram, Tillman, Sakala, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Hagi, Jack, Colak, Cantwell, Wright, Arfield, Raskin, Devine