Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon believes Southampton gave the Whites time on the ball and were not good out of possession at Elland Road.

Southampton went down to a 1-0 defeat at Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday as they turned in a poor performances despite the crucial nature of the game.

The match also marked Ruben Selles’ first game in charge since being named permanent manager at St Mary’s, but he failed to get a tune from the players in Yorkshire, which may worry Saints fans.

Kilgallon thinks that Southampton were poor out of possession against Leeds, gave the Whites more time on the ball and when they did have it, played slowly.

“Southampton, they did not play overly fast did they?” Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Without the ball I don’t think Southampton were good at all.



“They gave Leeds a bit more time on the ball. But it was a bit calmer [than under Jesse Marsch].”

Leeds now have a four-point advantage over Southampton in the Premier League following the win and are outside the drop zone, while the Saints remain rooted to the bottom of the table.